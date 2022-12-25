NID DAT 2023 registration process ends today admissions.nid.edu
National Institute of Design (NID) will close the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 registration window with late fee today, December 25.
From December 25 to December 27, candidates can make changes to their applications. Admit cards for the DAT Prelims will be made available on January 2, 2023. The Design Aptitude Test (DAT) preliminary round will take place on January 8, 2023.
Here's the direct link to apply
NID admissions 2023: How to apply
Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu
On the homepage, click on the Sign-up button
Next, fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Submit and take the printout.