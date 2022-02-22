NIFT 2022 GAT answer keys released at nift.ac.in, direct link

NIFT 2022 GAT answer keys: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the answer keys for GAT(General Ability Test) online on its official website.

Candidates, who appeared for the NIFT examinations 2022, can check and download their answer keys online on its official website https://nift.cmsnift.com/.

Candidates have to login into portal using their registered email id and password.

The NIFT entrance test for GAT was conducted on February 6,2022.

The answer key for written test of GAT has been uploaded on www.nift.ac.in and https//nift.admissions.in. Candidates can submit their observation/objection if any against payment of ₹500/-per observation/objection.

Kindly note that the answer keys can be viewed on the portal upto February 24,2022 to view and submit their objection.

Candidate should submit valid and specific inputs for re-examination of answer key in the space provided in the portal candidates have to pay 500/-(non –refundable) per question.

Candidates should also note that no objection will be entertained from candidates through any other mode such as email, postal letter etc.

Steps to check NIFT answer key 2022

Visit the the official website at nift.ac.in

Click on admissions

Click on ‘Admission 2022 – Observation/ Objection for GAT exam held on 06.2.2022’

Click on ‘click here to view answer key’

Login the user name and password given by the administration

Click on the challenge answer key and go to the key complain form.

Select the key complain form drop down and click the Go button

Clicking the Go button it will show answer keys step by step process

Select the option and submit then click the Payment Button.

Click the yes button

Select Payment option and make Payment

