Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NIFT 2023: Admit card releasing today, know how to download

NIFT 2023: Admit card releasing today, know how to download

competitive exams
Published on Jan 15, 2023 01:26 PM IST

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will release the NIFT 2023 Admit Card today, January 15, 2023.

NIFT 2023: Admit card releasing today, know how to download(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

The National Institute of Fashion Technology will release the NIFT 2023 admit card today, January 15. Candidates can download the NIFT 2023 admit card from the official website at nift.ac.in.

The NIFT 2023 entrance test will be held on February 5, 2023, for the NIFT UG/PG PROGRAMME, NLEA (UG), B.Des, and B.F Tech programmes. The NIFT 2023 result will be released in May 2023.

NIFT 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at niftadmissions.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Your NIFT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take printouts for future reference.

nift admit card.
