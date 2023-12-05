NIFT 2024: Application process begins at www.nift.ac.in, here's direct link to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the application process for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Examination for Admissions-2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is January 3. However, candidates can submit their application form by January 8.

NIFT 2024: Application process begins at www.nift.ac.in

The NIFT 2024 examination will be conducted on February 5, 2024 across 60 cities.

NIFT 2024 application fee: The application fee is ₹3000 for Open / Open-EWS/OBC(NCL). For SC / ST / PwD category candidates the application fee is ₹1500. The application fee is ₹4500 for Open/Open-EWS/OBC (NCL) applying for two programmes i.e. B.Des. and B.F.Tech.

SC / ST / PwD applying for two programmes i.e. B.Des. and B.F.Tech has to pay ₹2500 as an application fee.

NIFT 2024 age limit: For Bachelor’s Programmes (B.Des & B.F.Tech), the maximum age should be less than 24 years as of 1st August of the year of admission. The upper age limit may be relaxed by a period of 5 (five) years for candidates of SC/ST/PWD categories.

For Master’s Programmes (M.Des, M.F.M and M.F.Tech) and Ph.D, there is no age limit.

NIFT 2024 application begins: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.nift.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the NIFT 2023 registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Submit the application form

Take print for future reference.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or write to NTA at nift@nta.ac.in.

