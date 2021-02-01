IND USA
NIFT admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

Candidates who have registered for the NIFT 2021 examination can download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:20 PM IST
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Monday released the admit cards for the NIFT 2021 Examination on its official website.

The Institute will conduct the NIFT examination on February 14, 2021, in a pen-paper mode.

Direct link to download NIFT admit card 2021

How to download NIFT admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at applyadmission.net/nift2021

On the homepage, click on the NIFT admit card link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The NIFT admit card 2021will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

