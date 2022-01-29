Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NIFT Admit Card 2022 released, here’s direct link to download
competitive exams

NIFT Admit Card 2022 released, here’s direct link to download

NIFT Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can check and download the admit card through the official site of NIFT on niftadmissions.in. 
NIFT Admit Card 2022 released, here’s direct link to download(HT FILE)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 04:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Institute of Fashion Technology has released NIFT Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for online entrance exam can check and download the admit card through the official site of NIFT on niftadmissions.in. The online entrance examination for all the UG / PG courses is scheduled to be held on February 6, 2022.

Candidates who will appear for the entrance examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download admit card here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

NIFT Admit Card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of NIFT on nift.ac.in.
  • Click on NIFT Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted in remote proctored mode. The exam require candidates to have two devices – laptop or desktop for taking the exam and an android mobile for additional monitoring for the rear. Candidates should logon 60 minutes before the entrance exam start time to ensure smooth verification. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIFT. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nift admit card. education
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP