NIMCET 2022 answer key to be released on June 23 at nimcet.in

 NIT Jamshedpur will release the NIMCET 2022 admit card on Thursday, June 23.
NIMCET 2022 answer key to be released on June 23 at nimcet.in
Published on Jun 22, 2022 05:00 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

National Institute of Technology, NIT Jamshedpur will release the NIMCET 2022 admit card on Thursday, June 23. Candidates who took the NIMCET 2022 examination can download the admit card from the official website at https://nimcet.in/.

“The question paper and answer key will be available for download from the candidate login portal during 23-24 June 2022”, reads the official website.

The NIMCET 2022 examination was conducted on June 20. The NIMCET 2022 examination result will be declared on July 5.

NIMCET 2022: How to download the admit card

Visit the official NIMCET website at nimcet.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘Candidate login’

Key in your log in credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out for future reference.

