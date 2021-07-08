NIPER JEE Masters Result 2021 declared, direct link to check
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research-Hyderabad (NIPER ) has declared the result for NIPER 2021 masters course. Candidates who have appeared for the NIPER JEE masters examination can check their results on the official website of NIPER Hyderabad at niperhyd.ac.in
The NPIER JEE 2021 examination was conducted on Saturday, July 3.
Here is the direct link to check NIPER JEE 2021 masters results.
To check NIPER JEE 2021 Masters Rank Card
Candidates can also check their results through the official website of the NIPER
Steps to check result for NIPER JEE 2021 result
Visit the official website of NIPER at www.niperhyd.ac.in
On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘NIPER JEE 2021 Results: Download Masters Rank Card’.
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Click on the Download Masters Rank Card
Enter your Hall Ticket number
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.