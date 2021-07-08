Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NIPER JEE Masters Result 2021 declared, direct link to check
competitive exams

NIPER JEE Masters Result 2021 declared, direct link to check

NIPER JEE Result 2021: Result declared for admission into various Masters Programmes
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 08:16 PM IST
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research-Hyderabad Department of Pharmaceuticals( NIPER ) has declared the result for NIPER 2021(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research-Hyderabad (NIPER ) has declared the result for NIPER 2021 masters course. Candidates who have appeared for the NIPER JEE masters examination can check their results on the official website of NIPER Hyderabad at niperhyd.ac.in

The NPIER JEE 2021 examination was conducted on Saturday, July 3.

Here is the direct link to check NIPER JEE 2021 masters results.

To check NIPER JEE 2021 Masters Rank Card

Candidates can also check their results through the official website of the NIPER

Steps to check result for NIPER JEE 2021 result

Visit the official website of NIPER at www.niperhyd.ac.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘NIPER JEE 2021 Results: Download Masters Rank Card’.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the Download Masters Rank Card

Enter your Hall Ticket number

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Topics
admissions exam result
