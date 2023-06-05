Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NIRF rankings 2023: Miranda top college, here's list of top 10 colleges

NIRF rankings 2023: Miranda top college, here's list of top 10 colleges

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 05, 2023 02:41 PM IST

NIRF Rankings 2023 for colleges: Miranda House bagged the first position.

The Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 today, June 5. According to the NIRF ranking 2023, the best-ranked college in India is Miranda House, Delhi, followed by Hindu College, Delhi, and Presidency College, Chennai. Also in 2022, Miranda secured the top spot in the NIRF rankings. Like last year, five DU colleges are among the top 10 colleges in the country this year. This year also, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College has secured a spot among the top 10.

Candidates can check the Top 10 list below:

  1. Miranda House, Delhi

NIRF rankings 2023: Miranda House of DU tops the list

2. Hindu College, Delhi

3.Presidency College, Chennai

4. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

5. St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata

6. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi

7. Loyola College, Chennai

8. Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah

9. Lady Shri Ram College for Women Delhi

10. Kirori Mal College, Delhi

Complete list of colleges Rankings here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
nirf nirf india rankings
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP