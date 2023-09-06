National Testing Agency, NTA has released NITTT September Exam 2023 dates. The r National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination September 2023 can be checked by candidates on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

NITTT September Exam 2023 dates released at nta.ac.in, notice here (Getty Images)

The examination will be conducted on September 16, 17, 21 and 22, 2023. The duration of the exam will for 3 hours and in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The admit card have been released by the Agency on September 5, 2023. The webinar for the same will be conducted on September 12 from 3 pm to 4.30 pm and mock test will be conducted on September 14 from 10 am to 6 pm.

NITTT September Exam 2023: How to download admit card

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NITTT at nittt.nta.ac.in.

Click on NITTT admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA.

