The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has started the registration process for NMAT 2026. Candidates who want to apply for NMIMS Management Aptitude Test can find the direct link through the official website of GMAC at mba.com.

NMAT 2026: Registration begins at mba.com, direct link to apply here (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The last date to apply is October 10, 2026. The schedule will start on August 20 and will end on October 22, 2026.

UPSC Mains Exam 2026: Important notice issued on things to carry at the exam centre, check here

The examination will be held from November 2 to December 20, 2026. This exam will be held at 64 test centres across 59 cities in India. The computer-based test evaluates candidates across three sections: Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. The exam will comprise 108 questions, and the exam duration is 120 minutes with equal section weightage. No negative marking for incorrect answers.

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Candidates can take two retakes to improve their performance.

All candidates eligible to appear for the examination can apply online by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of GMAC at mba.com.

2. Click on NMAT 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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IIT JAM 2027 portal launched, registration begins on September 5 at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

The scorecard will be available for download within 48 hours of taking the NMAT by GMAC exam and candidates will be notified by email when it is ready. It will include their scaled section scores and total score. Any exam with test security incident(s) is subject to audit and the result will be published in 10 working days. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NMAT.