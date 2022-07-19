Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / No more KVPY exam, fellowship scheme to be replaced with INSPIRE
competitive exams

No more KVPY exam, fellowship scheme to be replaced with INSPIRE

KVPY entrance exam has been discontinued and the fellowship programme will be replaced with INSPIRE, Department of Science and Technology (DST) has said. 
No more KVPY exam, fellowship scheme to be replaced with INSPIRE
Published on Jul 19, 2022 02:37 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) aptitude test will be discontinued from 2022, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has informed.

KVPY fellowships will be subsumed with the INSPIRE scheme, it added.

Further, it said that current KVPY fellows will continue receiving their fellowships till completion of tenure as per existing norms.

“DST has decided to subsume KVPY with INSPIRE. KVPY Aptitude test will not be conducted from the year 2022 onwards. Ongoing KVPY fellows will continue to receive fellowship as per norms from DST,” as per a statement on the KVPY website, kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

KVPY is a national-level fellowship programme under DST, Government of India.

The aptitude test is held for shortlisting young scientists for the fellowship scheme. Students from Class 11 to first year of basic science courses like BSc, BS, B Stat, B Math, Integrated MSc, and Integrated MS are eligible for the exam.

In addition to fellowships, till last year, the test was also used by some top institutes like Indian Institute of Science IISc and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) for admission to UG and UG, PG integrated courses.

