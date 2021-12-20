Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NTA Allahabad HC recruitment exam for computer asst, APS posts begins tomorrow

NTA will conduct recruitment exam on December 21, 22 and 23 to fill vacancies in Computer Assistant, Additional Private Secretary (English) and Additional Private Secretary (Hindi) in the Allahabad High Court.
Published on Dec 20, 2021 10:02 AM IST
The national testing agency (NTA) will conduct recruitment exam on December 21, 22 and 23 to fill vacancies in Computer Assistant, Additional Private Secretary (English) and Additional Private Secretary (Hindi) in the Allahabad High Court. 

The admit cards of all candidates have been released on the official website of the NTA. “Candidates can download their respective Admit cards from the said website(s) using their Application Number and date of Birth. Candidates are also advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully,” NTA has informed candidates.

“Candidate must not mutilate the Admit card or change any entry made therein. Any tampering in the particulars, photograph, signature, thumb impression in this Admit Card shall be considered as Unfair Means (UFM) practice and shall be dealt with as per Law. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit card in good condition for future reference,” it has added.

The NTA conducted an exam for the selection of assistant review officer from December 14 to 20.

