The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for the Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT) examination 2021 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA ARPIT 2021 online at arpit.nta.nic.in on or before March 3, 2021.

The agency will conduct the computer-based examination on April 10, 2021, in two shifts, i.e from 9 am to 12 noon in the first shift and 3 to 6 pm in the second shift.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of ₹1000. For Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL)/Female/Transgender candidates, the registration fee is ₹500.

"Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) is a refresher course for Faculty or Non Faculty Learners for their Career Advancement Scheme. National Testing Agency (NTA) would be conducting the examination and certification would be done through Study Web and Active Learning by Young and Aspiring minds (SWAYAM)," reads the official notice.

