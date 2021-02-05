Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NTA ARPIT 2021 registration begins, here's direct link
competitive exams

NTA ARPIT 2021 registration begins, here's direct link

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA ARPIT 2021 online at arpit.nta.nic.in on or before March 3, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:23 AM IST
NTA ARPIT 2021.(Screengrab )

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for the Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT) examination 2021 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA ARPIT 2021 online at arpit.nta.nic.in on or before March 3, 2021.

The agency will conduct the computer-based examination on April 10, 2021, in two shifts, i.e from 9 am to 12 noon in the first shift and 3 to 6 pm in the second shift.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of 1000. For Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL)/Female/Transgender candidates, the registration fee is 500.

"Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) is a refresher course for Faculty or Non Faculty Learners for their Career Advancement Scheme. National Testing Agency (NTA) would be conducting the examination and certification would be done through Study Web and Active Learning by Young and Aspiring minds (SWAYAM)," reads the official notice.

Direct link to apply online.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nta arpit national testing agency
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP