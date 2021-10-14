NTA declares scores of Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) 2020

The national testing agency (NTA) has released the scores of the Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) 2020. The ARPIT score is available on the website of the NTA, nta.ac.in. The exam was held on August 21.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARPIT score

ARPIT score: Know how to check score on NTA portal

Go to the official website, nta.ac.in

Click on the ARPIT 2020 score

Enter registration number

Enter date of birth

Submit the details

Download the ARPIT score card

NTA holds the examination and certification is done through SWAYAM. Faculty can use certificates for availing the equivalence recognized by UGC, as a refresher course for their Career Advancement Scheme. Non-Faculty learners also would be given certificates from SWAYAM.

“Scores of the exam are now hosted on https://arpit.nta.nic.in/ Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their Score Card. NTA does not have any responsibility towards correctness/genuineness of the uploaded information/documents during the application process. The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online application, conduct of the test, declaration of result and providing the results to Ministry of Education for further action at their end,” the NTA has said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 13323 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 6947 candidates had appeared for the exam. The exam was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 140 Cities across India at 145 Centres. The test was of objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON