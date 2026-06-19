National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct the NEET UG re-exam on June 21, 2026. Amid several social media posts and videos claiming that the re-exam paper has been leaked, the NTA Director General Abhishek Singh has dismissed the claims as "fake" and asserted that question papers remain secure.

NTA DG dismisses NEET-UG re-exam paper leak claims, assures multi-layer security(@NTA_Exams/X)

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As per the ANI report, Singh said, "They are fake, and question papers are safe." Reiterating the agency's preparedness for the examination, Singh said the NTA is committed to conducting the re-test without any lapses. The agency has also stepped up awareness campaigns on social media, urging candidates not to fall victim to misinformation.

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The NTA said it is working with multiple government agencies to tackle fraudsters attempting to exploit students through fake question papers and misleading online content. As part of these efforts, access to Telegram has been temporarily restricted in certain instances where the platform was allegedly being used to facilitate such scams.

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{{^usCountry}} He further added that NTA has coordinated with multiple ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, paramilitary forces, the Department of Posts, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs, as well as state governments and police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further added that NTA has coordinated with multiple ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, paramilitary forces, the Department of Posts, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs, as well as state governments and police. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "This is a commitment that India has made to its young minds. We will ensure that the examination is conducted in a flawless manner across all 5,000-plus centres in India and 14 centres abroad," he told ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This is a commitment that India has made to its young minds. We will ensure that the examination is conducted in a flawless manner across all 5,000-plus centres in India and 14 centres abroad," he told ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Around 23 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the NEET UG re-exam on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 23 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the NEET UG re-exam on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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On Friday, the NTA said it was sending reminders via SMS, email and WhatsApp, asking candidates to download their admit cards. It clarified that all official communication would only come from the sender ID "NICPEP" and the email address "no-reply.neet.nta@nic.in".

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The re-examination will be held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be permitted to write the examination up to 6:20 PM.

The Agency has put a multi-layered security framework to ensure a fair and transparent examination, which includes end-to-end secure handling of confidential materials to designated locations, GPS-enabled vehicles, CCTV surveillance at all exam centres, mandatory frisking through high-sensitivity metal detectors, Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to prevent impersonation and real-time monitoring through a centralised process.

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