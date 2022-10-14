NTA DUET PG admit card 2022 out at ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in, get link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit Card for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2022 for Post Graduate courses. Candidates who have registered themselves for the DUET PG examination can download the admit card from the official website at ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DUET PG 2022 examination will be conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 2, and 21. NTA has already released the DUET exam city slip.

“Admit cards would be released 3(Three) Days before the scheduled exam date. Candidates are requested to refer to the schedule as available on NTA website www.nta.ac.in”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to download the DUET PG admit card

DUET PG admit card 2022: How to download

Visit official website at ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in

Key in your Application No, Date of Birth and submit

DUET PG admit card will appear on screen

Download and keep the copy of the same for future reference.