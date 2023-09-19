NTA exam calendar 2024- 2025 released, NEET UG examination on May 5

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG examination dates for the academic year 2024-25. According to the notice released by the NTA, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] – 2024 will be conducted in pen and paper/ OMR mode on May 5. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at www.nta.ac.in.

NTA Announces NEET UG 2024 Exam Dates, Results to be Declared in June

The results for the NEET (UG) 2024, shall be declared by the second week of June, 2024.

“The Examination Specific details shall be informed to candidates through the Information Bulletin of respective examinations, which will be published at the time of launch of Registration Forms of these examinations” , reads the official notification.

Candidates are advised to check the NTA's official website, www.nta.ac.in, for the most recent changes if they have any questions about the examination dates or other instructions.

This year the National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 on May 7, 2023, except for the Manipur. For 8,753 Manipur candidates, the exam was held on June 6 in 11 places, including the state capital Imphal.

