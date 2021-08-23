Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NTA ICAR AIEEA 2021: Last date to apply for UG admissions is Aug 23

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:46 PM IST
The application process for the Indian Council of Agriculture Research AIEEA (UG) ends on August 23 at 5pm. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of NTA at icar.nta.ac.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the ICAR Entrance Examinations for admission to the Undergraduate, Post Graduate, and Doctoral Programmes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (lCAR) for the academic session 2021-2022.

The correction window for AIEEA UG will open on August 24 and will close on August 25, 2021

Here is the direct link to apply for ICAR AIEEA( UG )

ICAR AIEEA examination 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of ICAR AIEEA at icar.nta.ac.in

On the homepage click on the link given for UG admissions

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Upload Photograph

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

national testing agency nta icar nta icar aieea
