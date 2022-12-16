NTA IIFT MBA admit card released at iift.nta.nic.in, get link here
IIFT MBA (International Business) admit card released at iift.nta.nic.in.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) – MBA (International Business) admit card 2023. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at iift.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can download the admit card using their application number and date of birth. The IIFT MBA (IB) 2023 examination is scheduled for December 18, 2022, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The duration of the examination will be two hours from 10 am to 12 noon.
IIFT MBA Admit Card 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at nta.iift.nic.in
On the home page, click on the link that reads, 'Admit Card for IIFT (MBA) 2023-25
Key in your login details
Your IIFT MBA admit card 2023 will appear on the screen
Download and take the printout for future reference.