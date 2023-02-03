NTA JEE Main session 1: Application correction window reopens

National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 application correction window for modifying the State Code of Eligibility and Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1. Candidates will be able to able to modify their applications through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in till February 5.

“National Testing Agency is in receipt of few representations from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their State Code of Eligibility and Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1”, reads the official website.

As per the notification issued by NTA, the State code of eligibility is the code of the State from which the candidate is taking/passing the Class 12 (or equivalent) qualifying examination, making them eligible to sit in the JEE (Main) - 2023 and qualify for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs.

The JEE Main notification further said that the State code of Eligibility does NOT depend upon the native place/permanent address or the place of residence of the candidate.

The deadline for the candidates to make corrections is February 5, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 1 was conducted across the Country and abroad on 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2023.