NTA JIPMAT Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

National Testing Agency has released NTA JIPMAT Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test can download the admit card through the official site of NTA JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.ac.in.

The Agency will conduct the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 on July 3, 2022 in CBT Mode. Candidates can download their respective Admit Cards from website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth. To do so, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download admit card

NTA JIPMAT Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA JIPMAT on jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Click on NTA JIPMAT Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number: 011- 4075 9000 or write to NTA at jipmat@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JIPMAT.