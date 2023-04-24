Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NTA JNU non-teaching exam admit card released at recruitment.nta.nic.in, get link here

NTA JNU non-teaching exam admit card released at recruitment.nta.nic.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 24, 2023 01:41 PM IST

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for Non-Teaching Posts. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

NTA JNU non-teaching exam admit card released at recruitment.nta.nic.in

NTA will conduct the JNU Recruitment Exam for Non-Teaching Posts will be conducted on April 26 and April 27.

Direct link to download the admit card

NTA JNU non-teaching exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in

Next, click on the admit card link

Log in using your Application Number & Date of Birth

NTA JNU admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-69227700 & 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jnursupport@nta.ac.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
national testing agency admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP