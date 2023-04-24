NTA JNU non-teaching exam admit card released at recruitment.nta.nic.in, get link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for Non-Teaching Posts. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct the JNU Recruitment Exam for Non-Teaching Posts will be conducted on April 26 and April 27.

Direct link to download the admit card

NTA JNU non-teaching exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in

Next, click on the admit card link

Log in using your Application Number & Date of Birth

NTA JNU admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-69227700 & 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jnursupport@nta.ac.in.