NTA Military Nursing Service exam registration begins on exams.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has started online registration process for the Military Nursing Service Examination: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24 under the Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS). Eligible and interested female candidates can apply for it on the website exams.nta.ac.in/SSCMNS/

NTA Military Nursing Service exam registration begins (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Direct link to apply

The application deadline is 6 pm, December 26.

The examination will be held on January 14. Admit cards will be issued in the first week of January.

This will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) in which candidates have to answer multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on Nursing, English Language and General Intelligence. The exam will be in English only and there is no negative marking. The duration of the exam is 150 minutes. The paper timing will be from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

The candidate should be between 21 and 35 years of age on the application deadline to be eligible for the exam.

Candidates can check eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. on the information bulletin.

Check the notice here.