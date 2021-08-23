Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams
competitive exams

NTA modifies eligibility norm for ICAR exam 2021

Students of 48 more universities, including 36 private colleges, can now participate in the ICAR postgraduate, doctoral entrance exam.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 23, 2021 02:41 PM IST
NTA expands eligibility norm for ICAR exam 2021(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In a fresh notification released on August 23, the national testing agency (NTA) has announced an amendment in the eligibility norms for candidates to sit in the ICAR entrance exams. The NTA has notified the amendment made in the eligibility norms as per the instructions received by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for admission to specified Post Graduate and Doctoral Programme in the academic session 2021-22.

The last date to apply for the exams is August 27.

“Considering acute COVID-19 pandemic situation and its impact on applicant universities, the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board (ICAR) has decided that students from those non-accredited colleges/programmes (please refer list attached), where Self Study Reports (SSRs) for accreditation have been submitted to the Council on or before 17th August 2021 may appear in AIEEA to be conducted by NTA for the Academic Session 2021-22," the NTA has informed candidates.

Students of 48 more universities, including 36 private colleges, can now participate in the ICAR postgraduate, doctoral entrance exam.

Topics
nta exam schedule nta icar aieea icar net
