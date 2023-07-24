NTA NCET registration 2023 ends tomorrow at ncet.samarth.ac.in
Interested candidates can apply online at ncet.samarth.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency's (NTA) 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) National Common Entrance Test (NCET) registration deadline is tomorrow, July 25. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at ncet.samarth.ac.in.
Candidates will be able to make changes in the applictaions from July 26 to July 27.
The application fee is ₹1200 for the general category, for the OBC)- (NCL)/ EWS the application fee is ₹1000. The application fee is ₹650 for SC/ST/PwBD/ Third gender.
Direct link to register
NCET registration 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at ncet.samarth.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.