Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NTA releases answer key of AIAPGET 2021
competitive exams

NTA releases answer key of AIAPGET 2021

Published on Oct 06, 2021 03:43 PM IST
NTA releases answer key of AIAPGET 2021(HT File)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2021 which was held on September 18. The NTA answer key is available on the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in. 

AIAPGET answer key

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge it online. This facility will remain open from October 6 to 8. “The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) per question challenged as a processing fee (refundable if found correct),” the NTA has said. Fees can be paid through, debit card/credit card/net banking/paytm upto October 8, 7 pm.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared,” it has added.

RELATED STORIES

NTA AIAPGET answer key: Know how to download, challenge it

  • Go to nta.ac.in or aiapget.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the answer key link
  • Enter the details asked
  • Download the answer keys
  • Challenge it by paying the required fees
  • Submit the challenge before the deadline

 

 

 

Topics
national testing agency
