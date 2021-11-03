NTA releases BBAU entrance test answer key, download now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and question paper with recorded response of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Entrance Test – 2021. The answer key, question paper and the link to challenge the answer key is available on the official website of the NTA.

BBAU answer key

The BBAU entrance exam was held from September 28 to October 4.

“The Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Paper and Recorded Responses of candidates of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) Programmes have been uploaded on the website https://bbauet.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenge. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only), per challenged question, as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from 03 November 2021 to 05 November 2021 (07:00 pm),” the NTA has said.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared,” the NTA has added.

The last date to challenge the answer key is November 5.