Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NTA releases BBAU entrance test answer key, download now
competitive exams

NTA releases BBAU entrance test answer key, download now

NTA has released BBAU answer key, question paper on its website. The last date to challenge the answer key is November 5.
NTA releases BBAU entrance test answer key, download now(HT file)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 06:34 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and question paper with recorded response of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Entrance Test – 2021. The answer key, question paper and the link to challenge the answer key is available on the official website of the NTA.

BBAU answer key

The BBAU entrance exam was held from September 28 to October 4.

“The Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Paper and Recorded Responses of candidates of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) Programmes have been uploaded on the website https://bbauet.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenge. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only), per challenged question, as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from 03 November 2021 to 05 November 2021 (07:00 pm),” the NTA has said.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared,” the NTA has added.

RELATED STORIES

The last date to challenge the answer key is November 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national testing agency bbau admission
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Assam: APSC assistant engineer exam on November 28

HSSC canal patwari, gram sachiv, female constable exam dates announced

BPSC 67th combined competitive prelims exam registration deadline extended

NTA releases DUET PG courses score card, know how to download
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP