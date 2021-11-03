Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NTA releases BHU entrance test answer key at nta.ac.in

NTA has released BHU entrance exam answer key. The last date to raise objections against the NTA answer key is November 5.
NTA releases BHU entrance test answer key at nta.ac.in
Published on Nov 03, 2021 07:03 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021 which was held from September 28 to October 9. The NTA answer key is available on the official website, nta.ac.in and candidates can challenge the answer key as well.

NTA BHU entrance test answer key: Know how to challenge

  • Go to the official website, bhuet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the answer key link
  • Enter the registration details
  • Download the BHU answer key
  • Go to the answer key objection link
  • Submit the challenge following the guidelines

“The candidates, who do not agree with the answer key of any question, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only), per challenged question, as a nonrefundable processing fee. This facility is available from 03 November 2021 to 05 November 2021 (07:00 pm),” the NTA has said in the notification.

The last date to raise objections against the NTA answer key is November 5.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared,” the NTA has informed candidates.

