NTA releases DUET PG courses score card, know how to download

DUET score card has been released for PG courses. The exam was held on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September and 1 October 2021.
NTA releases DUET PG courses score card, know how to download(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 02:08 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the 34 Post Graduate (PG) Courses of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021. The DUET score card is available on the official website of the NTA.

DUET PG course scorecard

NTA DUET PG course scorecard: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website nta.ac.in
  • Click on the DUET scorecard link
  • Enter the registration details
  • Enter date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the DUET scorecard

“The Answer Key Challenges were made live from 19 October 2021 to 21 October 2021. The Score Cards is now hosted at https://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx Candidates can login on the provided link and view/ download/ Print their Score Card,” the NTA has said.

The entrance examination for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September and 1 October 2021 all across India. The exam was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in 27 cities. The test was of objective type, comprising multiple choice questions (MCQs).

