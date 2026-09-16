NTA releases exam calendar till March 2027; JEE Main Session 1 from Jan 22

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released its provisional schedule for 14 major education and entrance examinations to be held between December 2026 and March 2027.

An inspection is underway during the nationwide mock drill, announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination (ANI FILE PHOTO)

NTA said the calendar provided a tentative schedule and period for each examination to help prospective candidates, educational institutions, and other stakeholders plan their academic and examination-related activities.

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According to the announcement, the December cycle of the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was scheduled from December 14 to 19, with December 20 and 21 kept as buffer dates, while the Joint CSIR-UGC NET would be held on December 20 and 21.

A buffer date is a backup date the examination authority keeps in case the exam cannot be conducted as originally scheduled.

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The Joint Entrance Examination – Main 2027 Session 1 would be conducted over six days — January 22-24 and January 28-30 — with January 31 kept as a buffer date.

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{{^usCountry}} NTA said the calendar was intended to ensure “transparency, predictability and convenience for candidates” appearing in its examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NTA said the calendar was intended to ensure “transparency, predictability and convenience for candidates” appearing in its examinations. {{/usCountry}}

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The calendar also includes the Rashtriya Indian Military College examination on December 6, SWAYAM examinations from December 8 to 12 and the Rashtriya Military Schools examination on December 13.

The Army Cadets College examination is scheduled for January 4, while the SHRESHTA (NETS) examination for residential education for students in high schools in targeted areas and the NIFT Entrance Examination are both scheduled for January 10. The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination is scheduled for January 31.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is scheduled for February 7, and NITTT (National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training) Part 1 is scheduled for February 26-27. CUET-PG 2027 will be conducted over 17 days in March — March 1-5, March 8, March 12-20 and March 24-25 — with buffer dates of March 30 and 31. NITTT Part 2 is scheduled for March 5 and 7.

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NTA, however, underscored that the dates were tentative and “may undergo changes owing to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances”.

The agency also clarified that publication of the calendar “does not constitute a notification for any particular examination”.

Detailed information bulletins and examination-specific notices will be issued separately, including details on application schedules, examination city intimation, admit cards, answer keys and results.

NTA advised candidates and other stakeholders to regularly check its official website and respective examination portals for the latest updates and to “rely only on information published on the official NTA website and the respective examination portals.”