NTA SHRESHTA-NETS 2023 exam city intimation slip out on shreshta.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued exam city intimation slip for the SHRESTHA-NETS 2023 entrance test and the document can be downloaded from shrestha.nta.nic.in.

NTA SHRESHTA-NETS 2023 exam city intimation slip released on shreshta.nta.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is a national-level entrance test for admission to Class 9 and 11. Students belonging to the SC category whose annual parental income is below 2.5 lakh can appear for it. The exam is scheduled for June 18, 2023.

Direct link to download SHRESTHA-NETS 2023 exam city intimation slip

Exam city information slips of SHRESTHA-NETS 2023 can be downloaded using application number and date of birth.

“Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for SHRESHTA (NETS) – 2023. This is an advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of SHRESHTA (NETS)–2023 shall be issued later. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation slip for SHRESHTA (NETS)–2023, he/she can contact on 011- 40759000 or e-mail at shreshta@nta.ac.in,” NTA said in the notice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHRESHTA (Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas) is a centrally-sponsored scheme for providing seats to meritorious SC boys and girls in best private residential schools in the country. Every year, around 3,000 students are selected for admission to Class 9 and Class 11 under the scheme.