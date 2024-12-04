NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam admit cards out at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam, here's direct link to download

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the SWAYAM July 2024 exam admit cards on its official website. The NTA SWAYAM July 2024 semester exams are scheduled to be held on December 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2024.

Candidates who have registered for the examination and would like to download the admit cards can visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

About the exam:

The examination will be held in two sessions - the first session will begin from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, whereas the second session will start from 3 PM and end at 6 PM.

Helpline details:

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number 011-40759000 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in

Steps to download the NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam admit card:

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam admit card.

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

Look out for the link to download the admit card on the homepage and click it. A new page will appear

Furnish the login credentials in the space provided and submit it.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the details and download it

Take a printout of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

