NTA to release AIEEA (UG) admit card tomorrow

PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 06:46 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) would release the admit cards for the ICAR -AIEEA (UG) – 2021 scheduled to be held on September 7, 8 and 9. The admit cards will be available on the official website https://icar.nta.ac.in/.

Candidates can download the admit card from NTA portal using their registration details.

Candidates should take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the exam centre. The admit card would have the timing of the exam, centre, date and shift of the exam.

“In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm. In such cases, candidates would appear in the examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make correction in the record later,” candidates have been informed.

The admit cards for AIEEA(PG) & AICEJRF/SRF(Ph.D) exam will be released on September 7.

