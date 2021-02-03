Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NTA UGC NET December 2020 online registration begins, here's direct link
competitive exams

NTA UGC NET December 2020 online registration begins, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:04 AM IST
NTA UGC NET December 2020.(Screengrab)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday invited the online applications for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 cycle on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. on or before March 2, 2021. However, the last date to pay the application fee is March 3, 2021.

The agency will be conducting the computer-based UGC NET December 2020 exam from May 2 to 17, 2021.

NTA conducts the UGC-NET exam for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. The test consists of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three-hour duration.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of 1000, while candidates from the General-EWS and OBC-NCL category need to pay 500.

For candidates coming from the reserved category, the registration fee is 250.

Direct link to apply online

For more details, candidates are advised to read the information bulletin here:

Topics
nta ugc net december national testing agency national eligibility test
