NTA Visva Bharti non-teaching post exam answer key out at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in, here's direct link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Visva Bharti Recruitment Examination 2023 today, July 10. Candidates who took the examination can download the answer keys from the official website at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in.

NTA conducted the stage 1 recruitment exam for the post of laboratory attendant and lower division clerk on June 27 and June 28.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer keys can challenge the answer keys till July 12 with the payment of ₹200 per question. The provisional answer keys for the post of MTS will be uploaded in due course of time.

Direct link to check answer keys

Notification here

Visva Bharti Non-Teaching Answer key 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Answer key link

Key in your application number and date of birth

Click on the response sheet link

Challenge the answer key if you want

Take print for future reference.