NTPC recruitment 2022: 60 vacancies executive trainee on offer

Published on Mar 02, 2022 06:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has notified vacancies to for 60 posts of executive trainee. The recruitment process will begin on March 7 and the last date for the submission of application form is March 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NTPC at www.ntpc.co.in, once the link is activated.

NTPC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60 vacancies out of which 20 vacancies are for the post of ET Finance (CA/CMA), 10 vacancies are for the post of ET Finance (MBA Finance), and 30 vacancies are for the post of ET HR.

NTPC recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 29 years as on last date of submission of application.

NTPC recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of NTPC at www.ntpc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career page 

Fill the application form

 Upload all the required documents

submit the application form

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

 

