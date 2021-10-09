Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021 released, download link here
competitive exams

NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021 released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021 released, download link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 09:26 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT has released NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for National Talent Search Examination 2021 can download the admit card through the official site of NCERT on ncert.nic.in. The examination will be conducted on October 24, 2021. 

The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 13, 2021, which was postponed. Before that the examination was scheduled to be conducted on February 7 and then on February 14, 2021, which was postponed due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. 

The NTSE exam will be conducted at various centres throughout the country. Only those candidates who are recommended by their respective States/ UTs will be allowed to appear in Stage II exam, as per official notice. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download admit card here 

NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of NCERT on ncert.nic.in.
  • Click on NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
competitive exam exam admit card
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEET PG Score Card 2021 releasing today, here’s how to check

KVPY 2021 admit card released at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, direct link

FET 2021: NBE defers Fellowship Entrance Test, notice here 

NEET SS Exam 2021 date released, registration to reopen on November 1
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP