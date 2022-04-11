NVS Class 6th admit card for JNVST 2022 out, Check exam date

NVS Class 6th Admit Card 2022: Admit cards for NVS Class 6 admission has been released. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit cards for JNVST 2022 on navodaya.gov.in. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for admission to Class 6 will be conducted on April 30, 2022 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students can login with their JNVST 2022 registration number and date of birth to download the admit cards.

<strong>NVS Class 6th admit card for JNVST 2022</strong>

How to download JNVST Class 6 admit card 2022

Go to jnvst.gov.in. Click on the admit card link for Class 6 selection test. It will redirect you to the admit card website. Click on the admit card link and login with roll number and date of birth. Download the admit card and take a printout.

JNVST 2022 for Class 6 admission will have three sections in the question paper.

There will be 40 objective type questions on Mental Ability, 20 in the Arithmetic section and 20 in the Language section.

The mental ability test will be of 60 minutes and have 50 marks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Arithmetic and Language sections are of of 30 minutes each and carry 30 marks each.