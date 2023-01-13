NVS Class 9 Selection Test Admit Card 2023 out, download link here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released NVS Class 9 Selection Test Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for lateral entry selection test 2023 can download the admit card through the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

The selection test for admission to class 9 will be conducted on February 11, 2023 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/ any other centre allotted by NVS. The exam duration is 2.5 hours. Additional time of 50 minutes will be provided to special needs (Divyang), subject to the production of certificates from the competent authority.

Direct link to download NVS Class 9 Selection Test Admit Card 2023

NVS Class 9 Selection Test Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on NVS Class 9 Selection Test Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result will be notified in the Vidyalaya Notice Board as well as published in the website of JNVs concerned. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NVS.