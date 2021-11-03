Odisha civil services prelims 2020 result out; 4,754 qualify for main exam

The Odisha civil services prelims result has been declared on Tuesday. A total of 4,754 candidates have qualified in the preliminary exam and will now appear for the main exam which is scheduled to be held on January 20. The Odisha civil services preliminary exam was held on August 27.

OPSC prelims result

OPSC prelims result: Know how to check

Go to the official website, opsc.gov.in

Click on the OPSC prelims result

Download the result file

Search your roll number

As per official data, a total of 63,222 candidates had registered for the Civil Services exam. The exam was held in Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur on Friday.

This exam was initially scheduled on May 23. However, due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19, the exam could not be held on schedule and had to be postponed.

The exam was notified in December 2020. A total of 392 vacancies will be filled through this exam in various services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON