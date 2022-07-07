Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha CPET 2022 examination schedule released at pg.samsodisha.gov.in

Published on Jul 07, 2022 01:56 PM IST
The Odisha Higher Education Department has announced the dates for the Odisha CPET 2022 examinations. The Odisha Common PG Entrance Test will take place this year on August 1 and will conclude on August 13. The detailed Odisha CPTET 2022 examination schedule is available on the official website at pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

There will be three sessions for the CPET 2022 Odisha. These three sessions are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. to 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m., respectively. The duration of CPET examination is 90 minutes. PWD Students who are taking the test will have an additional 30 minutes to finish it.

This year's Odisha CPET 2022 test dates are August 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 13. Within these dates, tests are to be conducted in a various subjects, including English, Hindi, sociology, environmental science, physics, chemistry, computer science, biotechnology, economics, statistics, zoology, geology, political science, nutrition, home science, and many others.

