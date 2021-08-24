Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Odisha: More than 63,000 candidates to take state civil services prelims exam
competitive exams

Odisha: More than 63,000 candidates to take state civil services prelims exam

A total of 63,222 candidates have registered for the Odisha Civil services exam, the preliminary phase of which will be held on August 27, state public service commission, OPSC has said.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Odisha: More than 63,000 candidates to take state civil services prelims exam

A total of 63,222 candidates have registered for the Odisha Civil services exam, the preliminary phase of which will be held on August 27, state public service commission, OPSC has said. The Commission has intimated all the candidates about their exam centres and roll numbers.

The exam will be held in Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur on Friday.

The admit cards of the candidates were released on August 19.

The exam will be held in two shifts: 10 am to 12 noon and 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

This exam was initially scheduled on May 23. However, due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19, the exam could not be held on schedule and had to be postponed.

The exam was notified in December 2020. Candidates who qualify this exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

A total of 392 vacancies will be filled through this exam in various services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc recruitment opsc opsc.gov.in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IBPS RRB officer scale 1 prelims result declared

West Bengal JECA admit cards 2021 released, here's how to download

Haryana Civil Services prelims on September 12, admit cards soon

GATE 2022 registration begins on August 30
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP