Odisha: OSSSC LI exam will be held as per schedule, says official

The Livestock inspector recruitment exam scheduled to be held today, September 26, will not be cancelled, collector and district magistrate, Ganjam, Odisha has said in a tweet. The tweet from the Collector's office comes in view of the cyclone Gulab for which the meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar has issued an orange alert.

“The OSSSC exam for LI recruitment scheduled today at 2:30-5:00 pm WILL NOT be cancelled. necessary arrangements of buses has done at exam centres. Also accommodation with food has been done if required in Berhampur. For further information pl contact 8117055900," the tweet reads.

Office of the Collector, Gajapati has tweeted that necessary arrangements of gensets , water, has done at exam centres.

“It is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours and move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, in around Kalingapatnam, by the evening of 26th September, 2021," an IMD bulletin said on Sunday.

Collectors of the seven districts in Odisha have been asked to be prepared as there are chances of squally winds, waterlogging in low-lying areas and flash floods in hilly areas. “We have put collectors of seven districts — Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal and Malkangiri — on high alert, in view of the possible cyclone, as these districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall activities,” special relief commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said according to news agency PTI.