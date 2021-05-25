Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Oil India OIL declares results for various technical posts in Grade 5 and 7
Oil India OIL declares results for various technical posts in Grade 5 and 7

Oil India Limited (OIL), has declared results for the posts of Technician, Assistant Technician, Assistant Mechanic and Assistant Operator.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 25, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Oil India Recruitment: These are results for various technical posts in grade-V & VII (vide Advertisement dated 18/10/2017) at Field Headquarters, Oil India Limited, Duliajan.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

These are results for various technical posts in grade-V & VII (vide Advertisement dated 18/10/2017) at Field Headquarters, Oil India Limited, Duliajan.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of OIL at https://www.oil-india.com/

Direct link to check Oil India results

How to check the result :

Click on the official website of OIL at https://www.oil-india.com/

On the homepage click on the careers tab and then on the results

A new page will be displayed on your screen

Click on the ‘Results for Various Technical Posts in Grade-V & VII (vide Advertisement dated 18/10/2017) at Field Headquarters, Oil India Limited, Duliajan'

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the copy of the same for future use.

Candidates who have qualified in the Written Test for the post code - AMA12017 will be intimated about the schedule of the Trade Test (Stage-II) through official communication.

