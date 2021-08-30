OJEE 2021 admit cards released on ojee.nic.in, direct link for hall ticket

OJEE 2021 admit card: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination committee has released the admit cards of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the OJEE-2021 examination can download their admit cards online on its official website at ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE-2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 7, 8, 9, 15, 16 and 18 in computer-based mode. The OJEE examination will be held in three shifts.

Exam schedule for OJEE-2021

The committee has also released a mock test link for OJEE-2021 examination. Interested candidates can appear for the mock test in their respective subjects.

Direct link of mock test for OJEE-2021 examination

Direct link to download OJEE-2021 admit card

How to download OJEE-2021 admit cards:

Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card-OJEE 2021".

A new page will appear on the display screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

The OJEE-2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.