Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OJEE 2021 admit cards released on ojee.nic.in, direct link for hall ticket
competitive exams

OJEE 2021 admit cards released on ojee.nic.in, direct link for hall ticket

OJEE 2021 admit card: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination committee has released the admit cards of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2021 on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 04:58 PM IST
OJEE 2021 admit cards: Candidates who have registered for the OJEE-2021 examination can download their admit cards online on its official website at ojee.nic.in.(ojee.nic.in)

OJEE 2021 admit card: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination committee has released the admit cards of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the OJEE-2021 examination can download their admit cards online on its official website at ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE-2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 7, 8, 9, 15, 16 and 18 in computer-based mode. The OJEE examination will be held in three shifts.

Exam schedule for OJEE-2021

The committee has also released a mock test link for OJEE-2021 examination. Interested candidates can appear for the mock test in their respective subjects.

Direct link of mock test for OJEE-2021 examination

Direct link to download OJEE-2021 admit card

How to download OJEE-2021 admit cards:

Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card-OJEE 2021".

A new page will appear on the display screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

The OJEE-2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

RELATED STORIES

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ojee exam admit card hall tickets
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

WBPSC prelims answer key 2021: Last date to raise objections is August 31

MPPSC postpones dental surgeon exam scheduled on Sept 5

GATE 2022 registration postponed, check details

TSPSC to release admit cards tomorrow for exam scheduled on September 6
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP