Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OJEE 2021 exam dates released on ojee.nic.in, check timetable here
competitive exams

OJEE 2021 exam dates released on ojee.nic.in, check timetable here

OJEE 2021 exam dates have been released. The examination will be conducted from September 6 to September 18, 2021. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 03:51 PM IST
OJEE 2021 exam dates released on ojee.nic.in, check timetable here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released OJEE 2021 exam dates on August 13, 2021. The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination will be conducted from September 6 to September 18, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the complete timetable through the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in. 

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted in June but had to be postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic. The examination on all days will be conducted in three shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 11 am, the second shift from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and third shift from 4 pm to 6 pm, as per the official notice

The OJEE examination will be conducted in 9 new places in Odisha state and 3 places outside Odisha state. With this, OJEE - 2021 is going to be conducted with examination centers in all the 30 districts of the State. The exam centres have been increased keeping in mind the convenience of the students appearing for the state joint entrance examination. 

The exam is conducted for admission to First Year Degree Courses in B. Pharm, Integrated MBA (5 Years), Lateral Admission to Second Year (Third Semester) of B. Tech./ B. Pharm and First Year Masters Degree Courses in MCA, MBA, M. Tech, M Pharm, M Arch, M Plan, M Tech (Exe.).

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ojee ojee.nic.in odisha joint entrance examination
TRENDING NEWS

The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals

Hansle Parchment tracks down woman who helped him win gold. Watch viral video

Cute sea otter pups show how to smoothly slide into the weekend. Watch

Not just India, these countries also mark ‘national day’ on August 15
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP