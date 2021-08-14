OJEE 2021 exam dates released on ojee.nic.in, check timetable here

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released OJEE 2021 exam dates on August 13, 2021. The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination will be conducted from September 6 to September 18, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the complete timetable through the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted in June but had to be postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic. The examination on all days will be conducted in three shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 11 am, the second shift from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and third shift from 4 pm to 6 pm, as per the official notice.

The OJEE examination will be conducted in 9 new places in Odisha state and 3 places outside Odisha state. With this, OJEE - 2021 is going to be conducted with examination centers in all the 30 districts of the State. The exam centres have been increased keeping in mind the convenience of the students appearing for the state joint entrance examination.

The exam is conducted for admission to First Year Degree Courses in B. Pharm, Integrated MBA (5 Years), Lateral Admission to Second Year (Third Semester) of B. Tech./ B. Pharm and First Year Masters Degree Courses in MCA, MBA, M. Tech, M Pharm, M Arch, M Plan, M Tech (Exe.).