Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OJEE 2021: Registration date for B.Tech course extended, check notice here
competitive exams

OJEE 2021: Registration date for B.Tech course extended, check notice here

OJEE 2021 registration date for B.Tech course has been extended till August 17, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 10:09 AM IST
OJEE 2021: Registration date for B.Tech course extended, check notice here

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination committee has extended the registration date for special OJEE 2021. The last date to submit the online application forms for B.Tech course is till August 17, 2021. Candidates can apply for the course through the official site of OJEE on ojee.nic.in. The last date to make payment of application fees is till August 18, 2021.

Earlier the last date to apply was till August 10, 2021, which has been extended till August 17. As per the official notice, during this period, the candidates, who have already submitted their applications, can log-in to the online OJEE Application Portal using their id and password, make any correction, if required in the information already filled in by them and also modify, if they want, their choice of examination centres as per their convenience.

The interested candidates may kindly note that these dates are final and there will not be any more extension of these dates, read the notice.

The OJEE examination will be conducted in 9 new places in Odisha state and 3 places outside Odisha state. With this, OJEE - 2021 is going to be conducted with examination centers in all the 30 districts of the State. The examination date and other details of OJEE 2021 will be announced by the Committee in due course of time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ojee ojee.nic.in education
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP