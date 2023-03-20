OJEE 2023 admit card on April 20 at ojee.nic.in

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board will release admit card of OJEE 2023 next month. As per information available on the official website, it will be available for download April 20 onwards. Candidates can download it from ojee.nic.in, once released.

OJEE 2023 admit card on April 20 on ojee.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The entrance exam will be held on May 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. The reserved date for the exam is May 15.

Date, shift timings and exam centre details of OJEE 2023 will be indicated on admit cards, the board said.

The registration process for OJEE 2023 started on February 10 and was closed on March 20.

OJEE 2023 result will be declared in the first week of June 2023.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE - 2023) will be conducted for admission to First Year Degree Courses of B. Pharm, B. CAT (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design), B. CAT (Film Editing) and Integrated MBA (5 Years), lateral Admission to Second Year (Third Semester) of B. Tech., B. Pharm and First Year Master’s Degree Courses in MCA, MBA, M. Tech, M Pharm, M Arch, M Plan, M Tech (part-time).

For more details, candidates can check the exam website.