Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OPSC AAO admit card 2022 released at opsc.gov.in, direct link here
competitive exams

OPSC AAO admit card 2022 released at opsc.gov.in, direct link here

OPSC has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO).
OPSC AAO admit card 2022 released at opsc.gov.in, direct link here
Published on Jul 04, 2022 11:43 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO). Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC AAP Written Examination to be held on July 10 in two shifts from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Direct link to download the OPSC AAO admit card

OPSC AAO admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Download Admission Certificate & Instructions to Candidates for the Written Examination scheduled to be held on 10.07.2022 for Special Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Agriculture Officer (Advt. No. 27 of 2021-22)”

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the hall ticket

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc recruitment opsc admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP